 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HORSE RACING: NOV 04 Breeders' Cup World Championships
How to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more
Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

HORSE RACING: NOV 04 Breeders' Cup World Championships
How to watch the 2023 Woodbine Mile: TV, live stream info, schedule, and more
Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

New report echoes idea Lillard only will report to Portland, Miami training camps. Really?

  
Published September 11, 2023 09:32 PM

After rumors came out that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, was saying his star would not report if traded to any other team than the Miami Heat, the NBA investigated, spoke to Lillard and Goodwin (who denied everything), and then sent out a memo to teams saying Lillard would be subject “to discipline by the NBA” for any statements publicly or privately he would not report to a team that traded for him.

Enter Shams Charania of The Athletic appearing today on the Rally:

Here we go again.

This comment from Charania can come from one of two things. First, someone in the Lillard camp told Charania this recently and said he could put it out there, meaning they don’t fear the league’s retribution. Second, it could be Charania talking about the older rumors and saying he has not heard differently. Charania is incredibly well sourced, but I will say the league sources I have spoken to expect Lillard would show up to camp if he were traded somewhere other than Miami. Lillard is too professional to do otherwise. The vibe is this will not be like James Harden in Philly.

This report also doesn’t move the needle on a trade. For roughly six weeks, all has been quiet on the Lillard trade front, but with the expectation that talks would heat up before training camp opened. Nothing has really changed in the dynamics of the trade talks: Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin isn’t a fan of the Miami Heat’s trade package — up to three first-round picks plus some combination of Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and others — but no other teams are stepping up with serious interest in the 33-year-old All-NBA player with four years and $216 million left on his contract. Miami will look for a third team that wants Herro and will throw in a pick to the package, but things don’t appear likely to change dramatically.

Mentions
Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers damian lillard.png Damian Lillard