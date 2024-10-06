P.J. Tucker, Clippers agree he will be away from team until they can find ‘the best situation for him’

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
Tyrrell Hatton birdies last on Old Course to win third Dunhill Links title
How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thornberryintv_241006.jpg
Thornberry emotional after Korn Ferry Tour win
nbc_nas_cupdega_241006.jpg
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
nbc_pl_lowedown_241006.jpg
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Four
Tyrrell Hatton birdies last on Old Course to win third Dunhill Links title
How they finished in the 450 Overall at Fox Raceway
Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_thornberryintv_241006.jpg
Thornberry emotional after Korn Ferry Tour win
nbc_nas_cupdega_241006.jpg
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
nbc_pl_lowedown_241006.jpg
Lowe Down: Are ten Hag’s Man United days numbered?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

P.J. Tucker, Clippers agree he will be away from team until they can find ‘the best situation for him’

  
Published October 6, 2024 04:16 PM

A year ago during training camp, the Clippers had a veteran who wanted a new chance somewhere else in Marcus Morris — he wasn’t with the team on its first road trip of the season. Los Angeles ended up trading Morris to Philadelphia, part of the James Harden deal (then the 76ers traded him at the deadline to the Spurs, who waived him, and Morris closed out the season with the Cavaliers).

This season, Los Angeles finds itself in a similar situation with P.J. Tucker — in the final year of his contract, not part of the team’s current or future plans — so both sides have decided he will be away from the team for the foreseeable future until the situation can be resolved, the Clippers announced. From the team’s statement:

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being. P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lo in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

Tucker was with the Clippers at training camp in Hawaii but did not play in the team’s lone preseason game so far. He also did not attend media day.

Tucker, 39, believes he can still help a contender. The Clippers looked to trade him at last February’s deadline and this offseason, with no deal struck. The Clippers are looking to either get him to a contender that wants him or to a team that will buy him out and make him a free agent, but those trades have yet to materialize.

Tucker filled a valuable role for many years as a physical interior defender who could reliably hit corner 3s on offense, but his defensive value has slipped with age. Both sides are betting that once the season gets rolling and other teams get a more clear-eyed assessment of where they are, the market for Tucker will open up and a trade can be found. Until then, he will not be with the Clippers.

Mentions
PJ Tucker.png P.J. Tucker Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers