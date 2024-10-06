P.J. Tucker, Clippers agree he will be away from team until they can find ‘the best situation for him’

A year ago during training camp, the Clippers had a veteran who wanted a new chance somewhere else in Marcus Morris — he wasn’t with the team on its first road trip of the season. Los Angeles ended up trading Morris to Philadelphia, part of the James Harden deal (then the 76ers traded him at the deadline to the Spurs, who waived him, and Morris closed out the season with the Cavaliers).

This season, Los Angeles finds itself in a similar situation with P.J. Tucker — in the final year of his contract, not part of the team’s current or future plans — so both sides have decided he will be away from the team for the foreseeable future until the situation can be resolved, the Clippers announced. From the team’s statement:

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being. P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lo in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

Tucker was with the Clippers at training camp in Hawaii but did not play in the team’s lone preseason game so far. He also did not attend media day.

Tucker, 39, believes he can still help a contender. The Clippers looked to trade him at last February’s deadline and this offseason, with no deal struck. The Clippers are looking to either get him to a contender that wants him or to a team that will buy him out and make him a free agent, but those trades have yet to materialize.

Tucker filled a valuable role for many years as a physical interior defender who could reliably hit corner 3s on offense, but his defensive value has slipped with age. Both sides are betting that once the season gets rolling and other teams get a more clear-eyed assessment of where they are, the market for Tucker will open up and a trade can be found. Until then, he will not be with the Clippers.