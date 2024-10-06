 Skip navigation
Watch Lindy Waters drain buzzer-beating 3, lifts Warriors past Clippers

  
Published October 6, 2024 09:15 AM
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

HONOLULU, HAWAII - OCTOBER 05: Lindy Waters III #43 of the Golden State Warriors makes the game winning shot during the second half of an exhibition game against the LA Clippers at SimpliFi Arena on October 5, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s preseason, but that doesn’t make the shot any less impressive.

Lindy Waters came off a two-man screen and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game to give the Warriors the win over the Clippers at the University of Hawaii.

Waters, who spent the past three seasons primarily on the Oklahoma City bench and then was traded draft night to the Warriors, showed off his shooting range, hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3 in the game, finishing with a game-high 15 points. He just couldn’t seem to miss all night.

Waters, undrafted out of Oklahoma State, is in the final year of his rookie scale contract and will be on the Warriors roster this season.

