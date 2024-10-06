Watch Lindy Waters drain buzzer-beating 3, lifts Warriors past Clippers

It’s preseason, but that doesn’t make the shot any less impressive.

Lindy Waters came off a two-man screen and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game to give the Warriors the win over the Clippers at the University of Hawaii.

Waters, who spent the past three seasons primarily on the Oklahoma City bench and then was traded draft night to the Warriors, showed off his shooting range, hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3 in the game, finishing with a game-high 15 points. He just couldn’t seem to miss all night.

Waters, undrafted out of Oklahoma State, is in the final year of his rookie scale contract and will be on the Warriors roster this season.