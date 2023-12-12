 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti hoping for smooth transition to Indiana after hiring seven assistants from James Madison
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
NC State v Duke
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_231213.jpg
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231213.jpg
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
nbc_ffhh_openclosewk15_231213.jpg
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Curt Cignetti
Curt Cignetti hoping for smooth transition to Indiana after hiring seven assistants from James Madison
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
NC State v Duke
Duke defensive end RJ Oben transfers to Notre Dame, a pass-rush specialist filling a hole on the Irish defense

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_231213.jpg
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231213.jpg
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
nbc_ffhh_openclosewk15_231213.jpg
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

P.J. Tucker talks about frustration with his role on Clippers, possible trade

  
Published December 12, 2023 12:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball while PJ Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers plays defense during the game on November 25, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Clippers have found a groove, winning five of their last six games while settling on a rotation that keeps players happy.

Except for veteran P.J. Tucker. He is glued to the bench — he has not taken the court in six games, with rookie Kobe Brown getting those minutes. Tucker is frustrated. Word of that frustration and Tucker’s openness to a trade leaked out — the report says other teams are monitoring the situation — and on Monday night, after the Clippers beat the Trail Blazers, Tucker addressed it with Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

“I don’t have a role on this team right now. I’m not playing. I’m out of the lineup. It was a decision that was made, and I’m living with it right now. But obviously, I feel like I still got a lot to contribute to a team to be able to win, whether that’s here or somewhere else...

“I know myself, my worth. I know what I bring. I know what I’ve brought. I know what I can continue to bring. And with that, I want to be able to go to a good team that I can be able to help that.”

There’s no doubt there are playoff teams around the league keeping an eye on the situation, Tucker is still a respected veteran. However, those teams also know that at age 38, Tucker is not the player he was five years ago. Tucker is shooting 27.3% from 3 this season and is not the same defender he once was (although he’s still solid on that end).

Los Angeles might be open to trading Tucker but he makes $11 million this season with a player option he undoubtedly will pick up for $11.4 million next season. That’s a lot to take on. With that, teams are not going to send the Clippers a player or pick of much value to get a trade done straight up, it would be more of a deal where teams swap players that don’t fit the system. Or, the Clippers might have to attach a sweetener — a pick or young player — to get a better player returned in a trade.

It’s something to monitor as we move into the NBA trade season. Expect Tucker’s name to come up a fair amount.

Mentions
PJ Tucker.png P.J. Tucker Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers