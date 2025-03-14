Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets: for March 14

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (55-10) and Memphis Grizzlies (42-24) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

It’s a big matchup in the NBA. The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference and have won four straight games.

The Cavaliers are first in the Western Conference and are on a 15 game winning streak.

The Cavaliers are currently 25-6 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Grizzlies have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-142), Grizzlies (+120)

Spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Over/Under: 245 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 123.23, and the Grizzlies 121.93.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas is taking the Grizzlies on the moneyline…

Thomas: “The Cavs are on the road without their best player. If there were to be a time when the 15-game winning streak were to end, tonight is the best chance.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 245.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies on Friday



The Grizzlies are showing a 108% return on investment at home on the Money Line

The Over is 38-28 in Grizzlies’ games this season

The Cavaliers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

The Cavaliers have covered in 42 of their 65 games this season



