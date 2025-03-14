Raptors vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for March 14

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Toronto Raptors (23-43) and Utah Jazz (15-51) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Raptors are playing good basketball right now. They have won back-to-back games and six of their last four.

The Raptors are currently 7-23 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Jazz have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Jazz live today



Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Raptors (+117), Jazz (-139)

Spread: Jazz -2.5

Over/Under: 234 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 116.42, and the Jazz 117.73.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Raptors vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 234.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Jazz on Friday



The Raptors have a losing record this season (23-43) but they have won 5 of their last 6 games

Each of the Raptors’ last 3 games at the Jazz have gone over the Total

The Jazz are 36-30 against the spread this season

The Jazz have lost their last 5 games



