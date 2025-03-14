Magic vs. Timberwolves Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 14

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Orlando Magic (31-36) and Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Orlando Magic are a game and a half behind the Atlanta Hawks for the Southeast Division. They have been in a bit of a slide losing seven of their last 10.

The Timberwolves are third in the Northwest, but are on a six game winning streak.

The Magic are currently 13-20 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Timberwolves have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Timberwolves live today



Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Target Center

Target Center City: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Magic (+366), Timberwolves (-481)

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Over/Under: 208 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 102.87, and the Timberwolves 108.35.



Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Magic vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards the Timberwolves -10.5…

Thomas: “The Magic are coming off a big win last night against the Pelicans. However, back-to-back road games feel a bit tough for a struggling team. They played in Orlando in January, and the Timberwolves won and covered. The Timberwolves have also covered in five of their last six.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Timberwolves game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 208.

