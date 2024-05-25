 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Xfinity Charlotte race results: Chase Elliott wins
2024 Diamond League Doha
Beatrice Chebet breaks 10,000m world record at Pre Classic
240410_KL_IndyCar_OpenTest-48.jpg
Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 debut providing some valuable crossover knowledge for GM Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kitchenaidsenior_240525.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
nbc_indy_larsonfeaturev2_240525.jpg
How Larson’s roots have led to Indy 500 double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
Xfinity Charlotte race results: Chase Elliott wins
2024 Diamond League Doha
Beatrice Chebet breaks 10,000m world record at Pre Classic
240410_KL_IndyCar_OpenTest-48.jpg
Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 debut providing some valuable crossover knowledge for GM Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kitchenaidsenior_240525.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
nbc_indy_larsonfeaturev2_240525.jpg
How Larson’s roots have led to Indy 500 double

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out for Game 3 vs. Boston Saturday

  
Published May 25, 2024 03:57 PM
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 23: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball during the second quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 23, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pacers were +1 in the nearly 28 minutes Tyrese Haliburton played. They were -17 in the minutes he sat.

That stat matters because Tyrese Haliburton is out for Game 3 of the East finals with a sore left hamstring, an aggravation of an injury from earlier in the season, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and since was confirmed by other reports.

While no decision has been made on Game 4 on Monday, there are “serious questions” about Haliburton’s availability for that game, too. While it’s too early to start shoveling dirt on the Pacers’ season, it’s tough to see a path to them coming back to win the series without their best player.

Haliburton initially strained his hamstring against Boston on Jan. 8. He missed 10 games with the injury and was never the same player after his return.

Indiana comes home down 0-2 to Boston and now faces a must-win game without their All-NBA point guard and the hub of their offense (no NBA team has ever come back in a series from down 0-3). Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists a game for the Pacers this season. Expect T.J. McConnell, who has been good this series but is not as dynamic as Haliburton, to get the start.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton was having work done on his hamstring at halftime of Game 2, but tried to play through it in the third quarter. Haliburton checked himself out of the game with 3:44 left in the third quarter and did not return. Now we may not see him again this series.

Mentions
Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics