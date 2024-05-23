Jokic, Doncic, Gilgeous-Alexander lead All-NBA Teams

It’s not surprising that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic made First Team All-NBA—they were second and third in MVP voting—but now that it is official, this vote is going to make them a lot of money.

Both are now eligible for super-max contract extensions.

A year from July, in the summer of 2025, Doncic will be able to sign a five-year max extension worth $346.3 million (numbers via ESPN’s Bobby Marks) — the largest contract in NBA history.

At that same time, the Oklahoma City Thunder can offer Gilgeous-Alexander a four-year max extension worth $294.3 million — and pay him $81.5 million in the 2030-31 season.

Staggering. Here are the full All-NBA Teams:

All-NBA Teams

All-NBA First Team

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

All-NBA Second Team

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

All-NBA Third Team

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

A few thoughts on the team:

• The All-NBA vote may have gone positionless, but you would never know it looking at the First and Second Team All-NBA voting: One center, two guards and two wings.

• Jaylen Brown from the Celtics was next in the voting and has the best case for being snubbed — he had 50 Third Team votes, but that left him significantly behind Booker (the last player to make the cut, with 70 points, including seven Second Team votes). Here are the full voting results:

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024

• There were two Lakers (LeBron, Davis) and two Suns (Durant, Booker) but only one player from each of the four teams still alive in the NBA playoffs.

• Also, the two teams with two All-NBA players — the Lakers and Suns — combined to win one playoff game, then both fired their coaches.

• This was LeBron’s 20th All-NBA team, extending his record.

• Brunson and Edwards make their All-NBA debut — this is the first time either has received this honor.

• Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander were the only players to be unanimously voted onto the First Team — Doncic got one second-team vote. All of the First Team players got at least 65 votes to be on that team.

• Making All-NBA means Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton each will get a $41 million bump in the extensions they signed last summer — both are eligible for Rose Rule max contracts worth 30% of the salary cap, not the 25% they would have gotten without it.

• Sabonis gets a $1.3 million bonus by making the All-NBA team. Jaylen Brown misses out on a $2.2 million by not making it (he was 16th on a 15-man team).

• Players not eligible for a supermax extension because they did not make an All-NBA team include Bam Adebayo (Heat), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), De’Aaron Fox (Kings) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies).

• Doncic has made First-Team All-NBA in five of his first six NBA seasons. The only other players to do that? Larry Bird, George Gervin, and Tim Duncan. Pretty good company.

• The voting was done by a panel of 99 select media members. Those individuals and their votes on all the NBA postseason awards will be made public in the coming days.

