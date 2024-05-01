 Skip navigation
2024 Supercross Round 16, Denver by the numbers: Four winners in four previous rounds
MLB: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
May MLB Team Power Rankings: Braves on top, Royals sneak in top 10
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Michael Jordan: NASCAR not making permanent team charters would be a 'big miss'

How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Assessing Tiger's chances at the PGA Championship

2024 Supercross Round 16, Denver by the numbers: Four winners in four previous rounds
May MLB Team Power Rankings: Braves on top, Royals sneak in top 10
Michael Jordan: NASCAR not making permanent team charters would be a 'big miss'

How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Assessing Tiger's chances at the PGA Championship

Peers vote Timberwolves' Mike Conley Teammate of the Year

  
Published May 1, 2024 04:59 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 28: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Timberwolves appreciate Mike Conley’s steady hand at the point. His play — organizing the offense and setting things up in frantic moments — is an important reason Minnesota is on to the second round against Denver starting Saturday.

His peers appreciate what Conley does off the court as well as a leader, which is why he was voted the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year.

“His teammates love him, they respect him, they look up to him and then it’s all backed by the fact that he can still go out and play at a super high level,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Conley this season.

The award, voted on by players, “recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and a role model to other players, and commitment and dedication to team,” as described by the NBA.

This is the second time Conley has won the award; he won it in the 2018-19 season when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies. This season, Conley averaged 11.4 points a game, shooting a career-high 44.2% from 3 and dishing out 5.9 assists.

Conley garnered 1,172 points in the NBA’s voting system, just beating out the Nets’ Mikal Bridges with 1,041 points. Rounding out the top five vote-getters were Jalen Brunson(Knicks), T.J. McConnell (Pacers), and Georges Niang (Cavaliers).

