Brooklyn Nets to retire Vince Carter’s No. 15

  
Published May 15, 2024 12:26 PM
New Jersey Nets' Vince Carter goes to the net during a game

UNITED STATES - APRIL 19: New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter goes to the net during a game against the Washington Wizards at Continental Airlines Arena. The Nets won, 109-101. (Photo by Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

NY Daily News via Getty Images

Vince Carter: Half man, half amazing.

Now he will have his jersey fully retired by the Nets.

Carter learned the news in a video handed to him and narrated by Nets play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.

“One of the greatest players in Nets history, an icon of the game, a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of Nets fans, his No. 15 will take its rightful place among the franchise greats, immortalized high above the court at Barclays Center, never again to be worn by a Net. Vince Carter, half-man, half-amazing, a legend that will always be remembered.”

Carter was traded from the Raptors to the Nets (then still in New Jersey) during the 2004-05 season and spent the next four seasons there averaging 23.6 points a game. He is still third in franchise history in points scored, third in most field goals made and seventh in asssists.

Carter is the seventh player to have his number retired by the Nets, joining Jason Kidd, Drazen Petrovic, John Williamson, Bill Mechionni, Julius Erving, and Buck Williams. No date for the ceremony has been named because the NBA has yet to release the schedule for next season.

