Orlando’s Paolo Banchero: ‘I know I’m an All-Star in this league’

While seemingly every player in Los Angeles for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game was counting down the minutes until they could hop on a plane, fly somewhere warm and spend a few days on vacation, Paolo Banchero was the opposite.

Banchero was already in the Bahamas, but wished he were inside the Intut Dome. Banchero, who made the All-Star team in his second season but not the past two, opened up about that to Marc Spears of Andscape.

“I looked in the mirror first. Over the All-Star break, I watched a lot of film over the early part of the season. I just wasn’t happy with what I put out. Some of that had to do with me being injured and coming back...

“I could’ve had a better mindset, and that was part of it. But I know I’m an All-Star in this league. My confidence is still the same. It’s about being honest with yourself and realizing that you didn’t really deserve to be an All-Star, honestly. It’s about taking that with a grain of salt and being better in the second half of the season.”

Banchero haș been good this season, averaging 22.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and five assists a game (he had similar numbers before the break), with a 56.8 true shooting percentage that is right about league average.

What hurt his All-Star case with the coaches who picked the reserves was that he missed 10 games with a groin strain in December and was just coming out of that as the voters got serious, plus the Magic were 28-25 at the break and not coming close to living up to preseason expectations. The Magic were considered a disappointment, and it was tough for Banchero to overcome that.

Since the All-Star break, Banchero has been healthy and better: 26.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 50.8%.

Orlando appears headed to the play-in as the No. 7 seed in the East, although they have won four in a row, are 7-3 in their last 10 and are 1.5 games out of the No. 6 seed. Still, barring a surprise deep postseason run, changes are expected with the Magic next season. That may well start with coach Jamahl Mosley, who reportedly is at odds with Banchero. Coaches rarely win disputes with a team’s star and max player (Bancheros’ five-year, $240 million contract kicks in next season). While some around the league question the fit between Banchero and the Magic’s other max player, Franz Wagner, Orlando has spent big to bring this group together and may want to give another coach a chance to make it work before making major personnel moves.

For his part, Banchero is all in with this roster, he told Spears.

“I have faith with the guys we have in the locker room. We have a load of talent on this team. We got two NBA All-Star-level players [Wagner and Jalen Suggs] sitting out and coming back from injury. As you see, we’re competing with some of the better teams. I’ve seen it. We’ve all seen it. There is no reason not to believe, but at the same time, we have to continue to get better and stay hungry.

“We’ve had two years of experience of losing in the first round. We don’t want to taste that again. We’re preparing for that.”

