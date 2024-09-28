 Skip navigation
Pelicans reportedly lock up Jose Alvarado with two-year, $9 million extension

  
Published September 28, 2024 04:53 PM

Fan-favorite backup point guard Jose Alvarado is staying in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension for Alvarado — with a player option in the second year — a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Alvarado is under contract for this coming season at just less than $2 million, then he will make more than double that the following season, with a player option for 2026-27.

Alvarado averaged 7.1 points a game last season off the bench, shooting 37.7% from 3, and he finished sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. This season he will be backing up Dejounte Murray at the point (CJ McCollum likely gets a few minutes at the point as well over the course of the season).

Of course, what “Grand Theft Alvarado” is best known for is sneaky backcourt steals.

This is a good deal for the Pelicans, keeping a quality reserve point guard at a good price. It’s also a big raise for Alvarado, and he can get back on the market in a couple of seasons if he wants.

