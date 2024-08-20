 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Appealing a NASCAR penalty: What takes place before National Motorsports Appeals Panel?
BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_lavuletastage4lites_240820.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_moto_smxbigmomebcreek_240820.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Budds Creek best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Appealing a NASCAR penalty: What takes place before National Motorsports Appeals Panel?
BMW Championship - Preview Day Three
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_lavuletastage4lites_240820.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Vuelta a España, Stage 4
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_moto_smxbigmomebcreek_240820.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Budds Creek best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pelicans sign wing Javonte Green to one-year, minimum contract

  
Published August 20, 2024 06:03 PM
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 05: Javonte Green #24 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates during the first half against the New York Knicks at the United Center on April 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Javonte Green’s winding path through the NBA will make a stop in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have signed Green to a fully guaranteed one-year minimum contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by other Pelicans writers.

This is a good depth pickup for the Bulls, considering the low price. For a team that likely will play small for stretches next season with Zion Williamson at center, Green could help as an athletic wing who likes to play with pace and can shoot the 3 (37% from beyond the arc last season).

Green is going to be deep on the Pelicans bench, so long as they stay healthy. Assuming coach Willie Green starts Daniel Theis (or another center they trade for) at the five, then CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will start on the wing, but behind them are the two guys who deserve a lot of run in Trey Murphy III and defensive specialist Herb Jones. Jordan Hawkins will be in the wing minutes mix, Matt Ryan is in there as well, and Dejounte Murray may start at the point but can play off the ball as the two guard if needed. If Ingram is traded (the Pelicans tried to find a deal this offseason but couldn’t) the minutes will shift around on the wing and Green could get more run, but there are players in front of him the Pelicans want to feature.

Still, this is a good depth pickup for New Orleans. It also gives New Orleans 15 players under contract heading into next season, maxing out their roster spots.

Mentions
Javonte-Green.jpg Javonte Green New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans