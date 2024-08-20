Pelicans sign wing Javonte Green to one-year, minimum contract

Javonte Green’s winding path through the NBA will make a stop in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have signed Green to a fully guaranteed one-year minimum contract, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by other Pelicans writers.

This is a good depth pickup for the Bulls, considering the low price. For a team that likely will play small for stretches next season with Zion Williamson at center, Green could help as an athletic wing who likes to play with pace and can shoot the 3 (37% from beyond the arc last season).

Javonte Green earned an #NBACallUp to the @chicagobulls and WENT OFF! 🫡



The former @gleaguewarriors swingman averaged 12.2 PPG and 7.4 RPG on 60% FG in nine NBA games this year. He dropped a career-high 25 PTS on the Knicks followed by 24 PTS vs. the Wizards a week later. pic.twitter.com/yeDPOtM6nl — NBA G League (@nbagleague) June 28, 2024

Green is going to be deep on the Pelicans bench, so long as they stay healthy. Assuming coach Willie Green starts Daniel Theis (or another center they trade for) at the five, then CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will start on the wing, but behind them are the two guys who deserve a lot of run in Trey Murphy III and defensive specialist Herb Jones. Jordan Hawkins will be in the wing minutes mix, Matt Ryan is in there as well, and Dejounte Murray may start at the point but can play off the ball as the two guard if needed. If Ingram is traded (the Pelicans tried to find a deal this offseason but couldn’t) the minutes will shift around on the wing and Green could get more run, but there are players in front of him the Pelicans want to feature.

Still, this is a good depth pickup for New Orleans. It also gives New Orleans 15 players under contract heading into next season, maxing out their roster spots.