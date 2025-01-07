 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson will return to play Tuesday night vs. Minnesota

  
Published January 7, 2025 01:25 PM

Zion Williamson, who has been out since Nov. 6 with a left hamstring strain, will return to the Pelicans’ lineup Tuesday night against Minnesota.

Zion has played in just six games this season due to several nagging injuries, but a left hamstring strain has been the primary setback. He was upgraded to questionable on Monday, signaling a possible return, and he apparently came out of shootaround feeling good.

Zion has played well in the six games he’s been on the court, averaging 22.7 points, 8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game. Trade speculation has flown around Zion, with the struggling Pelicans possibly willing to move on and other teams considering taking a flier on the 24-year-old. However, with Zion making $36.7 million this season, this is more likely an offseason trade than something that could happen at the deadline (Zion has three years remaining on his deal beyond this one, however, those are not guaranteed because of a special clause in his contract tied to games played, and he has missed that threshold, so he can be waived and the rest of his contract voided, but it’s highly unlikely New Orleans goes there).

At 7-29, the Pelicans sit last in the Western Conference and are out of the postseason mix (they would need to get up to .500 or better just to make the play-in). At this point, the Pelicans are focused on the draft and the future, but they could use the rest of this season to help decide if Zion should be part of that future.

