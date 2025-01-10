Philadelphia officially rules out Jared McCain for remainder of season

This is best for Jared McCain and his (hopefully) long NBA career, but it’s not good for fans.

McCain, who had been an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, is out for the remainder of the season following his Dec. 17 surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, Philadelphia announced.

This was always the likely outcome of the surgery, with the focus on the future for the 20-year-old. It shuts down possible conversations or expectations of a return this season.

McCain was taken No. 16 in last June’s NBA draft but outshone the players drafted above him early, averaging 15.3 points a game and shooting 38.3% from 3 through 23 games, and he was moved into the starting lineup until his injury.

McCain also continued to be a hit on social media, making TikTok dances while Kyle Lowry was in the background just looking like a confused dad.

