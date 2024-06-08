 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 12
Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch French Open men’s final on NBC Sports, Peacock
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6
Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage7_240608.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 12
Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch French Open men’s final on NBC Sports, Peacock
2020 Tokyo Paralympics - Day 6
Brazil table tennis player Bruna Alexandre to compete in Olympics, Paralympics in Paris

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage7_240608.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 7
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethcut_240607.jpg
Spieth’s wrist may continue causing him trouble
nbc_golf_gc_scottiereact_240607.jpg
How Scheffler’s course management is so ‘spot on’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pistons reportedly to offer Cade Cunningham max rookie extension this summer

  
Published June 8, 2024 07:45 AM
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball down the court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Changes are coming to the Pistons. Troy Weaver is out while Trajan Langdon is in as the lead decision maker, meaning major roster changes are to follow. Monty Williams, despite the massive contract he signed just more than a year ago, is on thin ice now.

Cade Cunningham is not going anywhere, he will be the one constant. Cunningham followed up a shin-injury-shortened second NBA season with a breakout third one, averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds and shooting 35.5% from 3.

Detroit is going to lock down Cunningham with a max rookie contract extension, which is both logical and confirmed by James Edwards III of The Athletic.

I’m 99.9 percent sure that Cunningham gets an extension this offseason. I don’t want to say 100 percent because you never know what can happen, but I’d be stunned if the 2021 No. 1 overall pick doesn’t sign a max rookie extension.

That would be a five-year, $226 million contract (25% of the salary cap, a number that could go up if Cunningham made All-NBA next season).

Cunningham feels like Detroit’s one sure building block, although players such as Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson are getting close to joining him. The Pistons head into this offseason with a lot of cap space. However, rather than chase veterans, Detroit would be wise to consider taking on a bad salary in a trade as long as a few first-round picks or good young players are thrown in. The job is finding more talent and building around Cunningham.

Which is what you do with max players.

Mentions
Cade Cunningham.png Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Primary Logo Detroit Pistons