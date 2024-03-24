 Skip navigation
Porsche Singapore Classic - Day Four
Svensson defeats Aphibarnrat in playoff to win Singapore Classic
Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club: How to watch, schedule, race format, purse
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Three things to watch in Sunday's Cup race at COTA

Top Clips

nbc_sx_seattlehl_v4_240323.jpg
Highlights: Kitchen, Webb win SX Round 11
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
Webb showed 'intensity' in 450SX Round 11 win
nbc_sx_insider250_240323.jpg
Kitchen impresses in dominant 250SX win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Porsche Singapore Classic - Day Four
Svensson defeats Aphibarnrat in playoff to win Singapore Classic
Syndication: Desert Sun
IndyCar $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club: How to watch, schedule, race format, purse
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Three things to watch in Sunday's Cup race at COTA

Top Clips

nbc_sx_seattlehl_v4_240323.jpg
Highlights: Kitchen, Webb win SX Round 11
nbc_sx_insider450_240323.jpg
Webb showed 'intensity' in 450SX Round 11 win
nbc_sx_insider250_240323.jpg
Kitchen impresses in dominant 250SX win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Punch thrown (and missed) in Kris Dunn, Jabari Smith Jr. confrontation before both ejected

  
Published March 24, 2024 11:28 AM
Outside of Jalen Green’s continued run as the hottest player in the NBA — 41 points and hitting 7-of-11 from 3 — there wasn’t much drama in the Rockets’ 147-119 win over the Jazz Saturday night.

But five seconds into the second quarter there was a fight — with a punch thrown and missed — between the Jazz’s Kris Dunn and the Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr.

Both players were ejected.

Dunn clearly throws a punch, which missed (or he pulled), but league rules mandate a suspension for any attempt to land a punch. Dunn could well miss a game.

“For me, I take responsibility for my actions and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that,” Dunn said postgame, speaking to the Associated Press.

There’s some history between the pair. They got into a shoving match and had to be separated on Jan. 20. While the rest of the league forgot about that, apparently Dunn and Smith did not.

With the win in this game, the Rockets remain two games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot in the West.

