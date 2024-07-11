Saddiq Bey reportedly agrees to three-year, $20 million contract with Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have made a bet on Saddiq Bey bouncing back, but not until the 2025-26 season.

The Wizards and Bey agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is a three-year deal with no options.

That could be a steal for the Wizards if Bey bounces back from the torn ACL he suffered last March with the Hawks. Bey is expected to miss most, and maybe all, of the coming season, but if he is right for the two seasons after that, this is an excellent contract for the Wizards.

Bey averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for Atlanta last season, playing 32 minutes a night and starting 51 games for the Hawks. Bey, 25, is entering his sixth NBA season.

This is a solid bet on the future by the rebuilding Wizards, one that could net them a quality rotation player at a fair price in a year.