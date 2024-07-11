 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
After open-heart surgery, caddie returns to Tommy Fleetwood’s bag
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy as a Ryder Cup playing captain in Ireland in 2027? No chance, he says

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
After open-heart surgery, caddie returns to Tommy Fleetwood’s bag
2024 Genesis Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy as a Ryder Cup playing captain in Ireland in 2027? No chance, he says

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_crashat179km_240711.jpg
Accident delays riders during Stage 12
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saddiq Bey reportedly agrees to three-year, $20 million contract with Washington Wizards

  
Published July 11, 2024 10:56 AM
Atlanta Hawks v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 8: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 8, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have made a bet on Saddiq Bey bouncing back, but not until the 2025-26 season.

The Wizards and Bey agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. This is a three-year deal with no options.

That could be a steal for the Wizards if Bey bounces back from the torn ACL he suffered last March with the Hawks. Bey is expected to miss most, and maybe all, of the coming season, but if he is right for the two seasons after that, this is an excellent contract for the Wizards.

Bey averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for Atlanta last season, playing 32 minutes a night and starting 51 games for the Hawks. Bey, 25, is entering his sixth NBA season.

This is a solid bet on the future by the rebuilding Wizards, one that could net them a quality rotation player at a fair price in a year.

Mentions
Saddiq Bey.png Saddiq Bey Washington Wizards Primary Logo Washington Wizards