Stephen Curry burns Dillon Brooks then trolls him with reaction

  
Published October 30, 2023 07:30 AM
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three point shot in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 29, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There are a lot of people around the NBA — not to mention NBA fans — who savor some schadenfreude when Dillon Brooks gets burned.

Stephen Curry is an underrated troll. Combine those two and you get this viral moment from the Warriors win over the Rockets.

You have to love that Curry went to the Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone” face.

home alone.gif

Classic.

The Warriors handled the Rockets 106-95, and Curry led the way with 24 points, including six made 3s.

