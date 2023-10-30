Stephen Curry burns Dillon Brooks then trolls him with reaction

There are a lot of people around the NBA — not to mention NBA fans — who savor some schadenfreude when Dillon Brooks gets burned.

Stephen Curry is an underrated troll. Combine those two and you get this viral moment from the Warriors win over the Rockets.

STEPH HAS LOST HIS MIND 😳 pic.twitter.com/1Y6XCxEGpD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 30, 2023

You have to love that Curry went to the Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone” face.

Classic.

The Warriors handled the Rockets 106-95, and Curry led the way with 24 points, including six made 3s.