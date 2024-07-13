 Skip navigation
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Joost Luiten not yet in Olympic golf field but added to reallocation list
JASPER.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Barbora_Krejcikova.jpg
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini

nbc_golf_amundird3_240713.jpg
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 3
nbc_tdf_stage14finish_240713.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 14 finish
nbc_tdf_pogacarint_240713.jpg
Pogacar solos to win Stage 14 of Tour de France

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Steve Kerr said every Warrior except Stephen Curry were part of offseason trade talks

Published July 13, 2024 12:39 PM

  
Published July 13, 2024 12:39 PM
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson leaving, with Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton coming in, were almost not the only major roster shake-ups with Golden State this summer.

The Warriors explored a lot of trade possibilities — most recently for Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen — and coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski were part of trade talks this summer. Everyone not named Curry was.

The Warriors will continue to look for trades through training camp and up to the deadline, and making a Markkanen one may be easier at the deadline or next summer if the Jaz extend him, as expected, on Aug. 6. Utah was going to have to be overwhelmed by an offer to trade Markkanen now, and the rumored hangup is Podziemski, although it likely is more than that.

As it is, the Warriors head into next season with a roster that is a little deeper than the one they had last season, but in a West that is also deeper and has 12 teams — 13 if you want to count Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs — with their eyes on the postseason. A lot of Golden State’s chances fall on Curry and his shot creation, which is why the team is trying to get him help.

Mentions
Stephen Curry Lauri Markkanen Jonathan Kuminga Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors