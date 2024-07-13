Steve Kerr said every Warrior except Stephen Curry were part of offseason trade talks

Klay Thompson leaving, with Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton coming in, were almost not the only major roster shake-ups with Golden State this summer.

The Warriors explored a lot of trade possibilities — most recently for Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen — and coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco that Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski were part of trade talks this summer. Everyone not named Curry was.

"There's very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is."



- Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga being involved in trade discussions (via @WillardAndDibs).



The Warriors will continue to look for trades through training camp and up to the deadline, and making a Markkanen one may be easier at the deadline or next summer if the Jaz extend him, as expected, on Aug. 6. Utah was going to have to be overwhelmed by an offer to trade Markkanen now, and the rumored hangup is Podziemski, although it likely is more than that.

As it is, the Warriors head into next season with a roster that is a little deeper than the one they had last season, but in a West that is also deeper and has 12 teams — 13 if you want to count Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs — with their eyes on the postseason. A lot of Golden State’s chances fall on Curry and his shot creation, which is why the team is trying to get him help.