Lakers extend contract of Rob Pelinka, give him new title of President of Basketball Operations

Rob Pelinka began this campaign by taking a risk and hiring an unproven coach right out of the broadcast booth in J.J. Redick. At midseason, he pulled off a shocking, all-time blockbuster of a trade, bringing Luka Doncic to the Lakers, setting the team up as contenders now and providing a bridge to the future. His Lakers finished with 50 wins and are the No. 3 seed in the West.

He’s earned the contract extension and new title the team announced on Friday. Pelinka is now officially the President of Basketball Operations and General Manager.

“For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization,” said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere.”

Pelinka’s ties to the Lakers date back to his role as Kobe Bryant’s agent, a position he held before joining the team as general manager in 2017. He’s had some hits and some misses since he arrived in Los Angeles, but he understood how to leverage the Lakers’ brand and their highly desirable location to keep the team a threat in the West. That said, he entered this season knowing he had a good team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rising stardom of Austin Reaves, but there was no bridge to a post-LeBron era in the season he turned 40. Davis, as good as he is, was not that guy. Then the Doncic trade was gifted to Pelinka by Nico Harrison and the Mavericks.

“We have a 25 year old global superstar that’s going to get on the stage of the most popular and influential basketball brand on the globe,” Pelinka said at Doncic’s introductory press conference. “And I think when those two powerful forces come together, it brings basketball joy to the world, because that’s how Luca plays. He plays with joy. And if you think about kids in Barcelona or kids in Buenos Aires, or children in Shanghai or Sydney, they’re going to be wearing a number 77 Luca Doncic Lakers Jersey, and bringing joy to basketball, just like he does. And that’s why it’s powerful.”

It’s powerful for the Lakers brand, and it’s one reason Pelinka has even more job security now.

