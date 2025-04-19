 Skip navigation
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One
Rookie Ingrid Lindblad fires 63 to share 36-hole lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Two
Joel Dahmen sets 36-hole scoring record, leads big at Corales Puntacana

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250418.jpg
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_lpga_jmeagleround2_250418.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_lindblandsound_250418.jpg
Lindblad: ‘I’m good enough to be’ on LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Herro puts up 30, Davion Mitchell dominates overtime, Heat beat Hawks to advance as No. 8 seed

  
Published April 18, 2025 10:31 PM
NBA: Play-In-Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks showed grit — they struggled with their shot in the first half, going 4-of-20 from 3 and trailing by 17, but fought back to lead with just more than three minutes left in the game.

It wasn’t enough. There was too much Tyler Herro for the first 48 minutes, he finished with 30 points, then Davion Mitchell dominated the overtime — he outscored the Hawks by himself, 9-8.

The ultimate result was a 123-114 Miami win. With that, the Heat became the first No. 10 seed ever to advance out of the Play-In Tournament, and they will face the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night to start that series. The loss ends the Hawks’ season.

The other winner out of this game: The Oklahoma City Thunder. With the win, Miami’s first-round pick, at No. 15, goes to the Thunder (via a convoluted path that included the 2019 Paul George trade). OKC now has the No. 15 and No. 25 (via the Clippers) picks in the first round.

Miami came out hot on the road scoring the game’s first 10 points, a lead they stretched out to 17 points midway through the second quarter. Herro led all scorers with 30 points, shooting 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, including a couple of 3-pointers in overtime to help seal the win.

Atlanta fought back behind 29 points from Trae Young and a big night from center Onyeka Okongwu, who had 28 points. It was a driving layup by Young that forced overtime.

Andrew Wiggins added 20 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo scored 17 points plus grabbed 11 rebounds. For Atlanta, George Niang had 20 points off the bench, and Caris LeVert had 15.

