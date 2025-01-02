Suitors reportedly have ‘strong belief’ De’Aaron Fox trade would happen in summer, not at trade deadline

From the moment De’Aaron Fox chose not to sign a three-year, $165 million extension with the Kings last summer, it was likely his fate — whatever it would be — would be determined in the summer of 2025. That was when he could sign a four-year, $229 million extension to stay in Sacramento, or choose to push his way out the door (likely in a sign and trade).

While speculation floated around about a Fox trade before the Feb. 6 deadline — and his agent, Rich Paul, was in Sacramento to talk to the team’s management about the organization’s future and Fox’s place in it — the teams interested in chasing Fox still believe this will be a summer thing, not a trade deadline thing, Sam Amick reports at The Athletic.

While league sources say Fox has not asked for a trade, that hasn’t stopped interested teams from planning for a possible run at the 27-year-old former All-Star. Among interested teams, there is a strong belief that Fox is more likely to be available this summer rather than before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market. The Orlando Magic, for example, are known to be contemplating a pursuit. The Houston Rockets, who want to analyze their current core through this season but could be in the market for another All-Star-caliber player this summer, are also known to be intrigued by the idea of partnering with Fox, who is a Houston native. Make no mistake, though: the Spurs noise is the loudest.

This tracks: Sacramento has been looking for trades to upgrade its roster, and not finding any fast enough, it fired coach Mike Brown (putting Doug Christie in the big chair) to shake things up. That’s the sign of a team trying to turn things around, not looking to blow things up in the next few weeks.

This summer may be a different story, if the Kings’ hand is forced.

San Antonio paired Chris Paul with Victor Wembanyama this season, but he’s not the long-term answer that Fox could be. Fox would have leverage on where he is traded because it would come with a contract extension (Fox has one year at $37.1 million left but will get a max extension, whether he stays in Sacramento or is traded). Fox, coming off an All-Star and All-NBA season, is averaging 26.8 points and 6.2 assists a game this season.

