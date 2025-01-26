Suns’ center Jusuf Nurkic says of coach Mike Budenholzer, ‘We don’t have a relationship’

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was unceremoniously benched.

He has not played in nine straight Suns games, all by coach Mike Budenholzer’s decision. Prior to that, Budenholzer had moved Nurkic to a reserve role after he had started 23 games for the Suns this season. Now Phoenix heads into the trade deadline trying to find a new home for Nurkic in a trade (which will require the Suns to attach a first-round pick to Nurkic and his salary, which includes $19.4 million guaranteed next season).

Nurkic had been a solid starting center in the league for nine seasons before Budenholzer moved him to the bench, and speaking with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Nurkic reflected on his situation and his relationship with his coach.

“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”

Budenhozer countered that the two had had conversations, and he told Nurkic about the effort required to return to the rotation.

Mike Budenholzer on Jusuf Nurkic saying they don’t have a relationship: “He hasn’t played, I’m sure he’s frustrated, so I respect that.” Have they talked? “Conversations have been had. There’s been communication….you gotta earn your minutes, and that’s been communicated” — Gerald Bourguet (@geraldbourguet.bsky.social) 2025-01-26T05:12:39.842Z

Nurkic also said that he expects to be with the team past the trade deadline because, with the Suns over the second tax apron (and focused on getting Jimmy Butler to town), there likely is no trade to be made.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if he believes he’ll be with the Suns after the trade deadline. “Because we are the Phoenix Suns and new (collective bargaining agreement) and all the rules, it’s not easy to get traded when you’re over the second tax apron. Even that, I can’t control...

“It was what it is,” Nurkic continued. “Life is not fair.”

That’s a little dramatic for a guy making $18.1 million this season. Although it’s easy to understand Nurkic’s frustration, he was an NBA starter for nine seasons and now is watching games from the bench.

The Suns’ most used lineup this season and ideal starting lineup heading into the year — Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Tyus Jones, and Nurkic — has a painful -17.1 net rating.

Budenholzer didn’t just shut down Nurkic and start Mason Plumlee, he moved Bradley Beal to the bench and put rookie Ryan Dunn into the starting lineup. That new starting five has a +27.5 net rating, although in a small sample size of under 100 total minutes. The Suns also traded for center Nick Richards and the athletic five has played well in his four games with the team. All the changes have led to winning with the Suns 7-2 in the nine games Nurkic has sat out.

That record means Budenholzer is not about to change Nurkic’s situation. The only thing that will is a trade Nurkic doesn’t expect to happen.

