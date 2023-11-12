Skip navigation
Top News
Motorsports mourns the death of Kyle LeDuc
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
No. 1 Ohio State trounces Michigan State, 38-3: How it happened and highlights
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
Steven Alker leads PGA Tour Champions finale after 65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every McCord throw from Week 11 win vs. MSU
Every Harrison touch in win vs. Michigan State
Highlights: Ohio State trounces Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
League
NBA
Date
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers
Mason Plumlee
Mason
Plumlee
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Clippers reportedly interested in trade for Pacers’ Daniel Theis
With Mason Plumlee out a couple of months the Clippers are in the market for a backup center.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Mason Plumlee
LAC
Center
#44
Shams: Mason Plumlee expected to miss two months
Mason Plumlee
LAC
Center
#44
Woj: Mason Plumlee has left knee MCL sprain
Mason Plumlee
LAC
Center
#44
Mason Plumlee (left knee) will not return Monday
Mason Plumlee
LAC
Center
#44
Mason Plumlee (knee) carried back to locker room
Ivica Zubac
LAC
Center
#40
Ivica Zubac (right quad) will not practice Monday
Sixers’ Kelly Oubre briefly hospitalized after being struck by car as a pedestrian
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
James Harden says ‘I need about a 10-game window’ to get comfortable with Clippers
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Watch Luka Doncic score 44, drop Clippers to 0-3 with James Harden.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Brooklyn fans greet James Harden with boos, “Daryl Morey” chants
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
PBT’s Week 3 NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take over No. 1 spot
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Clippers Mason Plumlee out indefinitely with sprained right knee
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
