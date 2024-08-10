The basketball (and sports) world reacts to Stephen Curry’s gold medal show

Few things are as awe-inspiring in sports as when Stephen Curry gets red hot — as he did in the final minutes against France in the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics.

STEPH WAS ICE COLD DOWN THE STRETCH. 🥶



Four three-pointers in TWO MINUTES AND 11 SECONDS to close out France for the gold medal. 🥇 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/2dR7UUE0Hn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

There may be nothing that unites our nation right now like a Curry flurry.

His performance — 24 points to lead the USA — had his hooping peers and others taking to X to express their awe and celebrate with Curry. Here is just a sampling.

Steph whatttttttt!! Insane !! 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 10, 2024

Steph crazy lol — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2024

Steph 🔥🔥🔥 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 10, 2024

Steph is ridiculous — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 10, 2024

WE WITNESSING GREATNESS! Wow🐐

#30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 10, 2024

THESE ARE LAYUPS — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 10, 2024

Chef!!!! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 10, 2024

STEPHHHHHH TOP 5 EVER I REPEAT TOP 5 EVERRRRRR!!!!! 👨‍🍳 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 10, 2024

Steph went into God Mode — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 10, 2024

That man Steph Curry 😮‍💨🐐 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 10, 2024

Nah Steph is ridiculous — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) August 10, 2024

Steph is RIDICULOUS!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 10, 2024

WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW???? — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) August 10, 2024