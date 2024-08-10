The basketball (and sports) world reacts to Stephen Curry’s gold medal show
Few things are as awe-inspiring in sports as when Stephen Curry gets red hot — as he did in the final minutes against France in the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics.
STEPH WAS ICE COLD DOWN THE STRETCH. 🥶— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
Four three-pointers in TWO MINUTES AND 11 SECONDS to close out France for the gold medal. 🥇 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/2dR7UUE0Hn
There may be nothing that unites our nation right now like a Curry flurry.
His performance — 24 points to lead the USA — had his hooping peers and others taking to X to express their awe and celebrate with Curry. Here is just a sampling.
Steph whatttttttt!! Insane !! 😮💨😮💨— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 10, 2024
Steph crazy lol— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2024
Steph 🔥🔥🔥— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 10, 2024
Steph is ridiculous— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 10, 2024
WE WITNESSING GREATNESS! Wow🐐— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 10, 2024
#30
THESE ARE LAYUPS— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) August 10, 2024
Chef!!!!— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 10, 2024
STEPHHHHHH TOP 5 EVER I REPEAT TOP 5 EVERRRRRR!!!!! 👨🍳— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 10, 2024
Steph went into God Mode— Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 10, 2024
That man Steph Curry 😮💨🐐— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 10, 2024
Nah Steph is ridiculous— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) August 10, 2024
Steph is RIDICULOUS!! 🔥🔥🔥— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 10, 2024
WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW????— Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) August 10, 2024
Steph curry just left earth……The greatest shooter of all time— Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) August 10, 2024