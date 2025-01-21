Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo out indefinitely with grade 3 left great toe sprain

The hits just keep on coming to Minnesota.

Donte DiVincenzo, who had found his groove and is playing his best basketball of the season of late, is out indefinitely with a grade 3 left great toe sprain, the team announced. The team’s official announcement said “he and the Timberwolves are currently seeking a second opinion to determine the best treatment options going forward.”

While the team used the medical terms, this is likely what is better known as “turf toe” which could mean DiVincenzo is out at least two months (and possibly closer to three), and he may need a procedure.

DiVincenzo started slowly this season after the Villanova graduate was traded from the Knicks to the Timberwolves as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. However, he had begun to find his groove in recent weeks and, in his last five games, was averaging 18 points a game while shooting 42.9% on 3-pointers.

This opens the door for rookie guard Rob Dillingham, who also got off to a slow start this season. Against Memphis on Monday Dillingham scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes of action, which should earn him a little more run in future games. The Timberwolves still lost that game 108-106 as Memphis took over in the clutch to get the win.

