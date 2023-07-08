Warriors, Dario Saric reportedly agree to one-year contract

This is a great fit and a steal of a deal for Golden State.

Floor spacing big man Dario Saric has agreed to join the Warriors on a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

This is for the veteran minimum ($2.7 million), which is all the Warriors can offer (it is just a $2 million cap hit for Golden State).

Saric bounced between Phoenix and Oklahoma City last season after having missed all of the previous season due to a torn ACL. Saric averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 39.1% from 3 last season. He is a perfect fit off the bench for the Warriors as a floor-spacing big man who knows how to keep the ball moving, stepping into the JaMychal Green role of a season ago. Saric will likely get a lot of minutes with Chris Paul, who is expected to run with the second unit (the non-Stephen Curry minutes).

Saric had been linked to the Warriors since before the start of training camp but likely held out hoping for more than the minimum from someone. When that didn’t materialize, he landed with a team most likely to help him earn a bigger payday in future years.