Warriors, Dario Saric reportedly agree to one-year contract

  • Kurt Helin,
  Kurt Helin
  
Published July 8, 2023 10:29 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MARCH 14: Dario Saric #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on March 14, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

This is a great fit and a steal of a deal for Golden State.

Floor spacing big man Dario Saric has agreed to join the Warriors on a one-year contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This is for the veteran minimum ($2.7 million), which is all the Warriors can offer (it is just a $2 million cap hit for Golden State).

Saric bounced between Phoenix and Oklahoma City last season after having missed all of the previous season due to a torn ACL. Saric averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 39.1% from 3 last season. He is a perfect fit off the bench for the Warriors as a floor-spacing big man who knows how to keep the ball moving, stepping into the JaMychal Green role of a season ago. Saric will likely get a lot of minutes with Chris Paul, who is expected to run with the second unit (the non-Stephen Curry minutes).

Saric had been linked to the Warriors since before the start of training camp but likely held out hoping for more than the minimum from someone. When that didn’t materialize, he landed with a team most likely to help him earn a bigger payday in future years.

