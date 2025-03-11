Warriors keep getting better: Jonathan Kuminga expected to return to lineup Thursday

The Golden State Warriors are 12-2 since Jimmy Butler joined the team, looking like a threat to Oklahoma City in the West, and now they are about to get deeper and more athletic.

Jonathan Kuminga is set to return on Thursday night when the Warriors take on the Kings, a story broken by Anthony Slater at The Athletic. Kuminga has been sidelined since Jan. 4 with an ankle injury coach Steve Kerr described as “brutal.”

Kuminga averaged 16.8 points and 5 rebounds per game this season. Some of his best games came just before the injury, including back-to-back 34-point outings.

How all the pieces fit together will be a puzzle for Kerr to solve. Kuminga and Butler both have played more than half of their minutes at the four, which is also Draymond Green’s natural position. Still, this is a good problem to have as Kuminga brings a needed athleticism to the roster.

How the rest of the season and the playoffs go could also determine where Kuminga plays next season. Kuminga and the Warriors could not agree on a contract extension before the season — Kuminga was reportedly seeking something in the four-year, $140 million range — and he will be a restricted free agent after the season. Kuminga’s name has come up in trade rumors, but if he fits in with Butler and Green, the Warriors may pay up to keep their draft pick around.

