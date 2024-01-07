Warriors reportedly don’t want to trade Kuminga for Siakam (or anyone), Toronto’s options limited

Toronto’s options in a Pascal Siakam trade continue to shrink, according to multiple reports, and a deal seems far off. While the Raptors are listening to calls for the 29-year-old, two-time All-NBA wing who is about to be a free agent, league sources confirmed to NBC Sports that there is no traction toward any trade for him at this point.

The Golden State Warriors have long been linked to Siakam and certainly could use a boost as they sit below .500. However, the Raptors would want Jonathan Kuminga in any trade (Chris Paul is a given as salary ballast) and, despite recent frustrations, the Warriors have no plans to deal Kuminga to Toronto or anywhere else, reports Michael Grange at Sportsnet in Canada.

Still, according to multiple sources, the Warriors are loathe to trade Kuminga, who is seen as a potential star who can help them win now and in the future, the rare piece on the roster who can help Golden State both support Steph Curry in the present and transition to a successful post-Curry future, should it ever come.

The Warriors could try to swap Moses Moody for Kuminga in a potential Siakam trade, but the Raptors will want more than that (another promising young player or picks). Chris Paul being out at least a month following hand surgery adds to the challenge of any trade involving him. The most likely outcome for Golden State at the deadline is they stand pat, try to get healthy, see how much better things look with Draymond Green back, and then make some hard choices come the summer.

Reports that Sacramento pulled out of the Siakam talks circulated yesterday and come down to Keegan Murray and money, Grange reports at Sportsnet.

According to league sources, the Kings are not going to trade talented second-year forward Keegan Murray and the Kings – already on the hook for full max deals for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox – aren’t interested in paying Siakam a full max contract which means any chances of retaining the pending free agent are nil.

Indiana remains the best basketball fit — Siakam running on the wing next to Tyrese Haliburton would be a force — and a trade could be worked out with Buddy Hield as the primary salary plus some young players such as Aaron Nesmith or Jalen Smith headed north of the border.

That does not meet Toronto’s current asking price, and the Raptors could choose to change course and extend Siakam, reports Josh Lewenberg at TSN in Canada.

But, as one source close to the situation cautioned this week, “don’t be so sure [about a trade]”... “I wouldn’t be surprised if they offered an extension,” another source said.

That seems unlikely, however. After trading OG Anunoby Siakam is clearly not part of the future in Toronto. Lewenberg sums up the Raptors situation heading into the trade deadline:

If the Raptors can’t find an offer that meets their asking price, which has been and remains steep, they’re not going to trade Siakam just to trade him, nor should they. But they also can’t risk losing another key piece – and the last remaining player from their championship core – for nothing in free agency this summer.

There’s no easy answer. The Raptors have a month to figure it all out.

