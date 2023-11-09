Watch Anthony Edwards put on a show with chase-down block, windmill dunk in Wolves win

For the handful of basketball junkies who watched Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer, they knew this was coming.

Anthony Edwards is making a superstar leap this season for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota improved to 5-2 on the young season thrashing the Pelicans 122-101, and Anthony Edwards scored 26, including this breakaway windmill dunk.

However, Edward’s best play of the day was this head-at-the-rim block of a Dyson Daniels lay-up.

OH MY, Ant got UP for this swat 😲



Edwards finished the game with 26 points and eight assists, right at his season average of 27.9 points and 5.3 dimes a game.

All that Timberwolves talent did not come together last season due to injuries — Karl-Anthony Towns missing most of the season — and various other reasons. They have figured it out now, and one of the keys is making Edwards the centerpiece they are building around. Minnesota — which beat Boston and Denver in the past couple of weeks — doesn’t just look like a playoff team but a threat once in the postseason.

Financially, Minnesota likely cannot keep this group together past this season (Edwards and Towns both have max extensions that kick in next season) but Edwards gives them a superstar anchor for the future. Especially when he’s playing like this.