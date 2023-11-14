 Skip navigation
Watch DeMar DeRozan throw spinning, no-look pass for insane assist

  
Published November 14, 2023 01:34 AM
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

Nov 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp (3) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s too early in the season to declare a pass the “assist of the year,” but it will be tough for anyone to top DeMar DeRozan’s dish from Monday night.

On a scrambling play, DeRozan got the ball out top, drew the defense, and then threw an insane pass to Coby White in the corner.

That’s insane.

It ultimately was not enough. DeRozan had 11 points and seven assists, Nikola Vucevic had 26, but Chicago lost again (adding a little more fuel to the rumors this Bulls front office is going to break this team up).

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 to lead the Bucks, who improved to 6-4 on the season.

