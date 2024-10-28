 Skip navigation
2016 East Lake Cup - Day 3
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar explains decommitment from Rutgers
Long: Homestead win adds to Tyler Reddick's emotional roller coaster in Cup playoffs

Watch Dwyane Wade's statue unveiling in Miami

  
Published October 28, 2024 07:51 AM
Dwyane Wade Statue Unveiling

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 27: Dwyane Wade poses for a photo during Dwyane Wade’s statue unveiling on October 27, 2024 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade is the greatest Miami Heat player ever — the franchise’s true icon.

No player in Heat history deserves a statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami more than Dwyane Wade — and Sunday night he got it.

Wade talked about his dreams, his path to this moment, and gave a big shout out to Heat nation.

Wade is a Hall of Famer who was a three-time NBA champion (and 2006 Finals MVP), named All-NBA eight times and was a 13-time All-Star who is a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. More than that resume, Wade represented the Heat with class and style over the course of his career, becoming an icon of the franchise.

One who now has a franchise outside the Heat’s arena.

