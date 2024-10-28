Watch Dwyane Wade’s statue unveiling in Miami

Dwyane Wade is the greatest Miami Heat player ever — the franchise’s true icon.

No player in Heat history deserves a statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami more than Dwyane Wade — and Sunday night he got it.

Wade talked about his dreams, his path to this moment, and gave a big shout out to Heat nation.

It's set in stone.



A big thank you to #HEATNation and a fitting ending. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/RLKCouGRnA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 27, 2024

Wade is a Hall of Famer who was a three-time NBA champion (and 2006 Finals MVP), named All-NBA eight times and was a 13-time All-Star who is a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. More than that resume, Wade represented the Heat with class and style over the course of his career, becoming an icon of the franchise.

One who now has a franchise outside the Heat’s arena.