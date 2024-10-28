Watch Dwyane Wade’s statue unveiling in Miami
Dwyane Wade is the greatest Miami Heat player ever — the franchise’s true icon.
No player in Heat history deserves a statue outside the Kaseya Center in Miami more than Dwyane Wade — and Sunday night he got it.
This is Wade's house. pic.twitter.com/gM80oh7iFd— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 27, 2024
"We just made that a forever thing." 💯 https://t.co/GxOEUQGV0a pic.twitter.com/QFBfjjpKh0— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2024
Wade talked about his dreams, his path to this moment, and gave a big shout out to Heat nation.
It's set in stone.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 27, 2024
A big thank you to #HEATNation and a fitting ending. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/RLKCouGRnA
Wade is a Hall of Famer who was a three-time NBA champion (and 2006 Finals MVP), named All-NBA eight times and was a 13-time All-Star who is a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. More than that resume, Wade represented the Heat with class and style over the course of his career, becoming an icon of the franchise.
One who now has a franchise outside the Heat’s arena.