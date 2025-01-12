 Skip navigation
Watch Ja Morant hit game-winning bucket, lift Grizzlies past Timberwolves

  
Published January 12, 2025 11:29 AM
Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 11: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 11, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There is no more entertaining player in the NBA than Ja Morant. He can snake through a defense and attack the rim like nobody else in the league, and when he does, it’s a must-watch.

Which was bad for Minnesota on Saturday night when Morant hit two spectacular shots in the final minute, one to tie the game and the second that proved to be the game-winner for Memphis.

This was an entertaining and tight game the entire way — no team led by more than six points all night and there were 25 lead changes.

Morant finished with only 12 points, it was Desmond Bane who led the Grizzlies with 21. Donte DiVincenzo — moved into the Timberwolves starting lineup four games ago for Mike Conley — finished with a game-high 27. Anthony Edwards had a rough night, shooting 4-of-13 — including missing a couple of 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds that could have won Minnesota the game — and he finished with 15 points. Credit Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells for the defensive effort on Edwards.

