Watch Ja Morant hit game-winning bucket, lift Grizzlies past Timberwolves

There is no more entertaining player in the NBA than Ja Morant. He can snake through a defense and attack the rim like nobody else in the league, and when he does, it’s a must-watch.

Which was bad for Minnesota on Saturday night when Morant hit two spectacular shots in the final minute, one to tie the game and the second that proved to be the game-winner for Memphis.

TWO CRAZY JA BUCKETS IN THE FINAL MINUTE WIN IT FOR MEMPHIS 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/RaidlrQC98 — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2025

This was an entertaining and tight game the entire way — no team led by more than six points all night and there were 25 lead changes.

Morant finished with only 12 points, it was Desmond Bane who led the Grizzlies with 21. Donte DiVincenzo — moved into the Timberwolves starting lineup four games ago for Mike Conley — finished with a game-high 27. Anthony Edwards had a rough night, shooting 4-of-13 — including missing a couple of 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds that could have won Minnesota the game — and he finished with 15 points. Credit Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells for the defensive effort on Edwards.