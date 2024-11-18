Watch Julius Randle hit buzzer-beating game-winner, Timberwolves top Suns

Sunday’s game against Phoenix went like much of Julius Randle’s season so far in Minnesota — not always pretty, Phoenix led most of the way and had focused on getting the ball of his hands and daring the other Minnesota players to beat them. Still, he found his spots and had 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

But Randle saved his best for last — a game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the Timberwolves the game.

Postgame, the Suns were frustrated that Grayson Allen and Mason Plumlee were called for offensive fouls while Josh Okogie hitting the deck on Randle’s game-winner — which could have been called a foul — was not. It’s understandable, but it’s also not what cost them the game (they had a chance to put the game out of reach on the possession before, but Booker missed two shots). Phoenix had a gutty performance on a day when both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were out, but in the end, they could not hold onto the lead. It’s a tough loss for the Suns.

For what has been an up-and-down start to the season for the Timberwolves, this was a quality win to build upon. And the same is true for Randle.