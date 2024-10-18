 Skip navigation
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Texans vs. Packers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Shriners Children's Open - Previews
Friday’s play at Shriners Children’s Open significantly delayed by high winds
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Week 7 Expected Points: Demario Douglas ascending

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchamprd2hl_241018.jpg
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
RSmith.jpg
Smith rallies for 200m butterfly World Cup win
LMarchand.jpg
Marchand holds on for 100m IM victory in Shanghai

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Lakers’ rookie Dalton Knecht score 20 straight, force overtime, finish with 35 in win against Suns

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:57 AM

“Unbelievable. He can shoot the peel off the ball.”

That’s how Devin Booker — one of the best shooters in the game today — described Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht after he went off for seven straight points in the final 1:23 of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Suns, forcing overtime, then scoring the next 13 in the extra frame — making it 20 straight overall — to get Los Angeles the win. Knecht finished with 35 points and eight made 3s.

While this outing should get a preseason discount, the fact Knecht did it — and has averaged 18 points a game shooting 36% from 3 in the preseason — should earn him a spot in the Lakers rotation to start the season.

The Lakers drafted Knecht No. 17 out of Tennessee because he was arguably the best shooter in the draft and Los Angeles was going to need more shooting in J.J. Redick’s system, where he wants them to get up more 3s. Throughout the preseason, Redick has said Knecht is already in the league’s top 1% of shooters.

We’ll see where Knecht fits in the Lakers rotation starting next Tuesday night, when they open the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves (a team with its own interesting rotation questions this season).

