Watch LeBron James become only second player ever to record triple-double at age 40

  
Published January 22, 2025 02:00 AM
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on January 21, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Only Hall of Famer Karl Malone had done it before.

Now add LeBron James to the list of players over 40 who have recorded a triple-double in an NBA game. LeBron did it with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, helping his Lakers easily handle the struggling Wizards.

That is nine triple-doubles for LeBron this season, second most of any player in the league (Nikola Jokic has 19).

Next up for LeBron and the Lakers is a much stiffer test: the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

