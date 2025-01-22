Watch LeBron James become only second player ever to record triple-double at age 40

Only Hall of Famer Karl Malone had done it before.

Now add LeBron James to the list of players over 40 who have recorded a triple-double in an NBA game. LeBron did it with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, helping his Lakers easily handle the struggling Wizards.

AD & LBJ PUT ON A SHOW IN LA 🤩🤩



Davis: 29 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST, 4 BLK

LeBron: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/HWJWtiNoF6 — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2025

That is nine triple-doubles for LeBron this season, second most of any player in the league (Nikola Jokic has 19).

Next up for LeBron and the Lakers is a much stiffer test: the Boston Celtics on Thursday.