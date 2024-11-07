Watch No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher break out, drop 33 on Knicks
Zaccharie Risacher, like every other member of this rookie class, was off to a slow start. The No. 1 pick owned it, telling John Hollinger of The Athletic, “Back in France I was super athletic, and now I’m just a regular dude.”
He looked like more than a regular dude against the Knicks on Wednesday, dropping 33 points on them on 11-of-18 shooting.
No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher had it ROLLING in the @ATLHawks win!— NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2024
🔥 33 PTS (career high)
🔥 7 REB
🔥 6 3PM
🔥 3 STL
🔥 11-18 FGM
A career day for a career just underway 🌟 pic.twitter.com/b6nYLSM6HX
The last rookie to put up 33+ points, 7+ rebounds, 3+ assists, 2+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game was Chris Webber back in 1994. This was by far the best game of young Risacher’s career (the most he had previously was 17 against the Wizards in a game he shot 7-of-15.
What was most important out of this was the 11-of-18 shooting — it’s the first game this season he shot better than 50% from the floor. He is starting to find his footing, which is not always easy to do next to the ball-dominant Trae Young. It’s going to be a process with Risacher, but this is a good step.
Plus, the Hawks got the 121-116 win, and afterward, Young had a few words for the Knicks fans in the building (of which there were more than a few).
Trae said go home 😂 pic.twitter.com/l1OoKhwvVF— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2024