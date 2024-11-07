Watch No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher break out, drop 33 on Knicks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 10 NFL schedule
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_rtf_coloradotxtech_241107.jpg
Eyes on Hunter, Colorado as they face Texas Tech
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 10 NFL schedule
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_rtf_coloradotxtech_241107.jpg
Eyes on Hunter, Colorado as they face Texas Tech
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher break out, drop 33 on Knicks

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:48 PM
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 6: Zaccharie Risacher #10 of the Atlanta Hawks leaves the fourth following the 121-116 victory over the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on November 6, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zaccharie Risacher, like every other member of this rookie class, was off to a slow start. The No. 1 pick owned it, telling John Hollinger of The Athletic, “Back in France I was super athletic, and now I’m just a regular dude.”

He looked like more than a regular dude against the Knicks on Wednesday, dropping 33 points on them on 11-of-18 shooting.

The last rookie to put up 33+ points, 7+ rebounds, 3+ assists, 2+ blocks and 3+ steals in a game was Chris Webber back in 1994. This was by far the best game of young Risacher’s career (the most he had previously was 17 against the Wizards in a game he shot 7-of-15.

What was most important out of this was the 11-of-18 shooting — it’s the first game this season he shot better than 50% from the floor. He is starting to find his footing, which is not always easy to do next to the ball-dominant Trae Young. It’s going to be a process with Risacher, but this is a good step.

Plus, the Hawks got the 121-116 win, and afterward, Young had a few words for the Knicks fans in the building (of which there were more than a few).

Mentions
ATL_Risacher_Zaccharie.jpg Zaccharie Risacher Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks