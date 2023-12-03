Watch Paul George sink game-winner as Clippers come from 22 back to beat Warriors

Tuesday the Warriors led the Kings by 24 — enough to send them into the quarterfinals of the In Season Tournament — but ended up blowing the lead and the game. Thursday the Warriors led the Clippers by 18 but had to hang on at the end to get a close win.

Saturday was more of the same. Stephen Curry and the Warriors led the Clippers by 24, blew that lead and with 8.9 seconds left watched a Paul George stepback 3 give the Clippers the lead for the first time in the game — that’s all they needed.

The Clippers take their first lead of the game with 8.9 seconds left in regulation ... pic.twitter.com/u4H6mO3oJJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 2, 2023

The Clippers got the 113-112 win behind 25 points from George and 21 points plus nine assists from James Harden. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points. Although the best Warriors highlight of the night was this Jonathan Kiminga dunk.

Also a highlight is Draymond Green’s audition tape for a 49ers linebacker position.

Draymond with a textbook example for how to avoid a roughing-the-passer call 😅 pic.twitter.com/cyKUkpzHb9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 2, 2023

Green hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 21 points, but he missed his chance at a game-winner from the corner as time expired.