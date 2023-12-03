 Skip navigation
Top News
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Paul George sink game-winner as Clippers come from 22 back to beat Warriors

  
Published December 2, 2023 08:48 PM
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers reacts to his shot in the end of the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tuesday the Warriors led the Kings by 24 — enough to send them into the quarterfinals of the In Season Tournament — but ended up blowing the lead and the game. Thursday the Warriors led the Clippers by 18 but had to hang on at the end to get a close win.

Saturday was more of the same. Stephen Curry and the Warriors led the Clippers by 24, blew that lead and with 8.9 seconds left watched a Paul George stepback 3 give the Clippers the lead for the first time in the game — that’s all they needed.

The Clippers got the 113-112 win behind 25 points from George and 21 points plus nine assists from James Harden. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points. Although the best Warriors highlight of the night was this Jonathan Kiminga dunk.

Also a highlight is Draymond Green’s audition tape for a 49ers linebacker position.

Green hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 21 points, but he missed his chance at a game-winner from the corner as time expired.

