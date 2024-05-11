 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200
Darlington Xfinity Series results: Justin Allgaier wins on record-setting day
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar champ Alex Palou wins from the pole position at Indy road course over Will Power, Christian Lundgaard
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Practice and Qualifying
Erik Jones ready to get back to racing after sitting out last two NASCAR Cup races

nbc_boxing_jones_howells_240511.jpg
First-round knockdown powers Jones to victory
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250511.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
nbc_moto_nxtrace2_240511.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP, Race 2

Shepherd defeats Ellis after corner stoppage

May 11, 2024 04:49 PM
Kane Shepherd was able to hold off Ishmael Ellis and take the win after a corner stoppage ended the fight following three rounds.