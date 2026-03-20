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Joey Savatgy to skip Birmingham Supercross with a broken foot, will attempt Detroit

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 20, 2026 05:11 PM

Joey Savatgy will not mount up for Round 10 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, because of a foot injury suffered in Indianapolis. Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his left foot.

“Absolutely bummed to not line up in Birmingham this weekend,” Savatgy posted on social media. “Will keep everyone updated but hope to be back at the races soon.”

In the Instagram video, Savatgy said he tried to tape and brace his foot to practice, but the pain was too severe to ride. Savatgy indicated he will attempt to compete in Round 11 in Detroit.

Savatgy is in the midst of his best performance on a 450 bike, sitting sixth in the championship standings with top-10 finishes in all but two of the first nine rounds. His best results of the season were a pair of fifth-place finishes in San Diego and Daytona.

Savatgy will lose ground to the top five, but remain sixth in the standings even with the missed race. He is three points ahead of Chase Sexton, who will also be out of the Birmingham Supercross, and 27 points ahead of Aaron Plessinger. The Monster Energy Supercross series awards 25 points for a victory.