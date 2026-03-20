No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 High Point NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Buckle up for what should be an end-to-end second round game between Arkansas and High Point. The Razorbacks take the court as a heavy favorite after a dominant 97-78 opening-round victory over Hawaii. SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. led the way with 24 points. Under Head Coach John Calipari, the Razorbacks have won six straight games and recently secured their first SEC Tournament title since 2000. They boast one of the nation’s top offenses, averaging 90.1 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field, making them a formidable challenge for any opponent.

High Point arrives as a dangerous “Cinderella” following a thrilling 83-82 upset of No. 5 seed Wisconsin, sealed by a late layup from Chase Johnston. The Panthers, led by first-year coach Flynn Clayman, lead the nation in scoring margin (+19.2) and rely on a high-octane offense that averages 89.8 points per game. Their attack is spearheaded by guard Rob Martin, who scored 23 points in the first round, and forward Terry Anderson, who averages 16 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

As mentioned, this will be a track meet as both teams rank in the Top 5 nationally in scoring. While High Point’s aggressive defense leads the nation in forcing turnovers, Arkansas is equally elite at protecting the ball, ranking as one of the best in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. A key factor will be the interior battle; the Panthers have struggled to defend the paint due to a lack of height, a weakness the athletic Razorbacks may look to exploit to advance to their second consecutive Sweet 16.

These schools actually met once back in December of 2013 with Arkansas spanking High Point, 89-48.

Lets take a closer look at this Round 2 matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Arkansas vs. High Point

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 9:45PM EST

9:45PM EST Site: Moda Center

Moda Center City: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Network/Streaming: TBS, truTV

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Game Odds: Arkansas vs. High Point

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Arkansas Razorbacks (-700), High Point Panthers (+500)

Arkansas Razorbacks (-700), High Point Panthers (+500) Spread: Arkansas -11.5

Arkansas -11.5 Total: 168.5 Points

This game opened Arkansas -12.5 with the Total set at 170.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Arkansas vs. High Point

Arkansas Razorbacks

G Darius Acuff Jr.

G Meleek Thomas

G Billy Richmond III

F Trevon Brazile

F Maliq Ewin

High Point Panthers

G Scotty Washington

G Rob Martin

F Terry Anderson

F Owen Aquino

F Braden Hausen

Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32 Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick share their favorites to cover the spread on Saturday's slate of March Madness games, headlined by Vanderbilt ending Nebraska's good vibes and Houston demolishing Texas A&M.

Important stats, trends and insights: Arkansas vs. High Point

High Point is 16-16 ATS overall this season

Arkansas is 23-12 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 21 of High Point’s 34 games this season (21-11)

The OVER has cashed in 20 of Arkansas’ 35 games this season (20-15)

Terry Anderson led the Panthers with 11 rebounds in the first-round win

led the Panthers with 11 rebounds in the first-round win Arkansas started fast against Hawaii scoring 54 points in the first half

High Point shot 38% from deep (15-40) in their First Round game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Arkansas and High Point:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arkansas -11.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Arkansas -11.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 168.5

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