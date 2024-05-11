 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Mariners’ top reliever Brash to miss the rest of season after Tommy John surgery
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Panthers take a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins in 6-2 win
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan: Character Building
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxtindy_240510.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Denver makes statement with 27-point win in Minnesota behind 24 points from Murray

  
Published May 11, 2024 03:07 AM
2024 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 10: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 2 Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

What was most shocking about Tuesday night — when Minnesota took a 2-0 series lead against the defending champions in their second-round series — wasn’t that Denver lost, it was that they lost their composure while doing so.

Friday night we saw the defending champion Nuggets we expected this series. The ones with pride. The ones seemingly unbothered by pressure. Defensively Denver was locked in, on offense the ball was popping and moving, and Jamal Murray scored 24 points and showed no signs of the injury that slowed him in the first two games of the series.

The result was a 117-90 Denver blowout win in Minnesota that was never really in doubt after the middle of the second quarter, taking a little shine off the Timberwolves “team of destiny” aura. Minnesota still leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 Sunday in Minnesota.

“I liked the fact they punched tonight, we didn’t punch back,” Anthony Edwards said in the Minnesota locker room. “That’s the thing, that’s fun, you love to compete. It’s going to be very competitive Sunday, we’re gonna be here for it.”

It wasn’t very competitive Friday night.

Denver did a good job coming out with the desperation needed in a must-win game. Minnesota fans booed Jamal Murray every time he touched the ball, and he responded like a champion. He also had a few days rest between games (how he plays Sunday with one day between games will be the real test).

“It honestly just kind of makes you better because you have to respond,” Murray said of the boos, via the Associated Press. “It just makes you have to lock in and be there for your teammates.”

Everything with Denver starts with newly minted three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Denver also got a big game from Michael Porter Jr., who scored 21 points.

However, what mattered most on offense was the ball and player movements that the championship Nuggets are known for. Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert returned from the birth of his child but was essentially a non-factor because of how well Denver moved the ball and kept him off balance.

Minnesota’s offense, which had been the best in the NBA playoffs coming into Friday night — despite being 17th in the league during the regular season, crashed back to earth Friday night (with a 97 offensive rating, via Cleaning the Glass). Edwards finished with 19 points to lead the Wolves, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 14.

The Timberwolves played like champions through their first six playoff games this season — but real champions know how to respond to adversity. Denver did that.

Can Minnesota answer on Sunday?

