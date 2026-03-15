Kawhi Leonard sets Clippers record, then leaves game early with sprained ankle

What was a historic night for Kawhi Leonard ended on a couple of ugly notes, including Leonard leaving the game with a sprained ankle.

Before his fourth quarter exit, Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, setting a franchise record by scoring 20+ points in 45 straight games he’s played, passing a mark set by Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo in the 1974-75 season when the team was still in Buffalo and known as the Braves.

FRANCHISE RECORD 🖐🏿



Kawhi Leonard has scored 20+ points in 45 straight games — the longest streak by a Clipper!@CoorsLight | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/khTLDTPsFS — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 15, 2026

Then, with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter, Leonard rolled his left ankle while trying to defend DeMar DeRozan. He instantly limped off the court, soon went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Kawhi Leonard tweaks his ankle in the 4th quarter and immediately leaves the floor (with a replay)



He did not return to the game pic.twitter.com/9mJj4Jyf8r — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 15, 2026

There is no word yet on the severity of the injury, if Leonard will miss time, and if so, how much. If he misses more than three more games, he would no longer qualify for postseason awards (and he is very likely headed toward making an All-NBA team).

For the season, in 53 appearances, Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a couple of steals a game. He missed the first 10 games of the season due to foot and ankle issues, but has largely been available for coach Tyronn Lue since then.

The Clippers saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the tanking Kings (who have now won 3-of-4). After starting the season 6-21, the Clippers have bounced back to be above .500 (34-33) and sit as the No. 8 seed in the West. Doing that despite trading James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline has been an impressive run.

If Leonard misses time, expect newly acquired guards Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin to be asked to carry more of the offensive load.