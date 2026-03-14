 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA, players union meet for 5th straight day trying to get CBA deal to avoid any season disruptions
Alexis Pinturault
Alexis Pinturault sets retirement from Alpine skiing
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Second Round
The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha1sun0_260314.jpg
Minteh stuns Sunderland to give Brighton lead
Ant_raw.jpg
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
para26_ih_usa-can_hockey_promo.jpg
U.S. sled hockey eyes golden hat trick vs. Canada

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA, players union meet for 5th straight day trying to get CBA deal to avoid any season disruptions
Alexis Pinturault
Alexis Pinturault sets retirement from Alpine skiing
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Second Round
The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbha1sun0_260314.jpg
Minteh stuns Sunderland to give Brighton lead
Ant_raw.jpg
HLs: Edwards scores 42 in Timberwolves’ road win
para26_ih_usa-can_hockey_promo.jpg
U.S. sled hockey eyes golden hat trick vs. Canada

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mostly healthy Zion Williamson secures himself more money playing in 51st game this season

  
Published March 14, 2026 01:06 PM

It’s flown under the radar, but Zion Williamson largely has been healthy and is having a good season down in New Orleans. Zion played in his 51st game last week and has put up good numbers this season, averaging 21.4 points per game on 58.8% shooting and grabbing 5.9 rebounds a night.

That 51st game is the one that mattered more to him because it earned him another $8.6 million guaranteed next season. Bobby Marks of ESPN broke it down on X.

When speculation was flying around a possible Zion trade — something that never materialized in part because teams were not willing to give up near what the Pelicans would have asked — part of the attraction for other teams was that most of his contract was nonguaranteed, but the guarantees kick in with incentives for game played and weight goals. He has started to hit those goals this year, as he did two seasons ago when he played in 70 games. Zion has two years and $87 million left on this contract, and very likely will end up getting paid all of the $193 million that was on the deal when he signed it.

The Pelicans are a disappointing 22-46 this season but are not tanking because they traded away the rights to their first-round pick to Atlanta to move up and get Derik Queen in last year’s draft (veteran DeAndre Jordan is now starting in front of Queen, because Queen and Zion have not fit together well).

Changes are coming to the Pelicans this offseason, but whatever happens, Zion will be getting paid.

Mentions
NOP_Williamson_Zion.jpg Zion Williamson