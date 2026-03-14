Mostly healthy Zion Williamson secures himself more money playing in 51st game this season

It’s flown under the radar, but Zion Williamson largely has been healthy and is having a good season down in New Orleans. Zion played in his 51st game last week and has put up good numbers this season, averaging 21.4 points per game on 58.8% shooting and grabbing 5.9 rebounds a night.

That 51st game is the one that mattered more to him because it earned him another $8.6 million guaranteed next season. Bobby Marks of ESPN broke it down on X.

Salary protection: 2026-2027 season



✅41 games: $0 to $16,866,604

✅51 games: $16,866,604 to $25,299,906



TBD

❓61 games: $8,433,302

❓Weight criteria: $8,433,302 https://t.co/7U3pMKCtVw — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 14, 2026

When speculation was flying around a possible Zion trade — something that never materialized in part because teams were not willing to give up near what the Pelicans would have asked — part of the attraction for other teams was that most of his contract was nonguaranteed, but the guarantees kick in with incentives for game played and weight goals. He has started to hit those goals this year, as he did two seasons ago when he played in 70 games. Zion has two years and $87 million left on this contract, and very likely will end up getting paid all of the $193 million that was on the deal when he signed it.

The Pelicans are a disappointing 22-46 this season but are not tanking because they traded away the rights to their first-round pick to Atlanta to move up and get Derik Queen in last year’s draft (veteran DeAndre Jordan is now starting in front of Queen, because Queen and Zion have not fit together well).

Changes are coming to the Pelicans this offseason, but whatever happens, Zion will be getting paid.