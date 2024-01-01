 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama with breakaway dunk unlike any other

  
Published January 1, 2024 10:54 AM
Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 31: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives over Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics in the second half at Frost Bank Center on December 31, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the most part on New Year’s Eve, everyone played their role: The Boston Celtics looked every bit a title contender and the Spurs looked like one of the youngest and worst teams in the NBA. Boston cruised to a 134-101 win.

But this transition dunk by Victor Wembanyama — where he took just one dribble from well above the 3-point line and still dunked it — has everyone talking because of how absurd it is.

Derrick White tried to come in and defend it but had no chance.

“I’m not an idiot. I was hoping [Wembanyama] would take another dribble... He just picked it up and I never saw it again.”

Wembanyama finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points. Jayson Tatum — who scored more points in 2023 than any other player — led six Celtics in double figures with 25 points.

