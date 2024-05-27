 Skip navigation
Clippers reportedly eyeing Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry as backup point guards

  
Published May 27, 2024 01:13 PM
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 7: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game on April 7, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are widely expected to re-sign James Harden this summer. When they start play in the brand new Intuit Center next October, The Beard will be the starting point guard.

Who backs him up? Russell Westbrook has a $4 million player option and must decide whether to stay home or seek a larger contract elsewhere. The Clippers also have an affordable $4.2 million player option on Bones Hyland.

However, they are considering bringing in a veteran, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

“I nonetheless heard this week that [Chris] Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers.”

Either of them showing up feels like an exit for Hyland.

This would be a return to the Clips for Chris Paul. He spent six years as the lob thrower with the Lob City Clippers and was a five-time All-Star during that stretch. Paul showed last season he can still lift up a second unit, he did that with the Warriors giving them a big boost in the non-Curry minutes.

Statistically, CP3 played slightly better than Lowry did for the 76ers last season. While Lowry was the more efficient shooter — 59.4 true shooting percentage to a below-averaged 54.4 for Paul — CP3 was the better passer and playmaker, doing more for the team overall.

On a veteran minimum contract, either player is a solid addition. The Clippers may prefer Paul, and he may be interested in returning to Los Angeles, where his family remains, but either would be a solid option for limited minutes off the bench. If either of their roles were to grow during the season, it would be a worrying sign for the Clippers.

