Clippers reportedly eyeing Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry as backup point guards

The Los Angeles Clippers are widely expected to re-sign James Harden this summer. When they start play in the brand new Intuit Center next October, The Beard will be the starting point guard.

Who backs him up? Russell Westbrook has a $4 million player option and must decide whether to stay home or seek a larger contract elsewhere. The Clippers also have an affordable $4.2 million player option on Bones Hyland.

However, they are considering bringing in a veteran, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

“I nonetheless heard this week that [Chris] Paul and Kyle Lowry, whose free agency is looming after finishing last season in Philadelphia, are veteran guards said to interest the Clippers.”

Either of them showing up feels like an exit for Hyland.

This would be a return to the Clips for Chris Paul. He spent six years as the lob thrower with the Lob City Clippers and was a five-time All-Star during that stretch. Paul showed last season he can still lift up a second unit, he did that with the Warriors giving them a big boost in the non-Curry minutes.

Statistically, CP3 played slightly better than Lowry did for the 76ers last season. While Lowry was the more efficient shooter — 59.4 true shooting percentage to a below-averaged 54.4 for Paul — CP3 was the better passer and playmaker, doing more for the team overall.

On a veteran minimum contract, either player is a solid addition. The Clippers may prefer Paul, and he may be interested in returning to Los Angeles, where his family remains, but either would be a solid option for limited minutes off the bench. If either of their roles were to grow during the season, it would be a worrying sign for the Clippers.