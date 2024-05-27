 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee includes thank-you message and chorus of boos
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dalkeromine_240527.jpg
Breaking down the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_tennis_swiatekjean_v4_240527.jpg
Swiatek defeats Jeanjean to set up match vs. Osaka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee includes thank-you message and chorus of boos
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
nbc_tennis_rolandgarros_nadalintv_240527.jpg
2024 French Open men’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_dalkeromine_240527.jpg
Breaking down the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_tennis_swiatekjean_v4_240527.jpg
Swiatek defeats Jeanjean to set up match vs. Osaka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J, NBA world remembers, pays tribute to Bill Walton

  
Published May 27, 2024 07:21 PM
Allstate Maui Invitiational - Day Two

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 21: ESPN college basketball announcer Bill Walton poses for a photo during a college basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on day two of the Allstate Maui Invitational at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on November 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bill Walton was a larger-than-life. That applies to the person, the 6'11" center who dominated at UCLA and — as long as his body held up — did the same in the NBA. He was larger-than-life as a personality — not only did it make him a fantastic broadcaster who made the game fun with hyperbole, it made him one of the most loved people in the sport.

Walton died at the age of 71 due to cancer.

The NBA world flooded social media with remembrances of Walton; what follows is just a sampling of the love that poured out for Walton on Monday.

Portland Trail Blazers statement: “Bill Walton was a true legend — an extraordinary player, talented broadcaster, and vital part of the Blazers organization. His mastery of the game not only established him as one of the greatest centers in history, but also led the Blazers to a championship in 1977, where he earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. But Bill was so much more than basketball, he was larger than life. His upbeat and vibrant personality will forever be remembered and cherished, and he will be deeply missed by our organization, Rip City and all who experienced him. Our love and condolences go to Bill’s wife, Lori and his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris.”

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.

“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”

All this is just a fraction of what you can find online.

Mentions
Portland Trail Blazers Primary Logo Portland Trail Blazers Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics