Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dr. J, NBA world remembers, pays tribute to Bill Walton

Bill Walton was a larger-than-life. That applies to the person, the 6'11" center who dominated at UCLA and — as long as his body held up — did the same in the NBA. He was larger-than-life as a personality — not only did it make him a fantastic broadcaster who made the game fun with hyperbole, it made him one of the most loved people in the sport.

Walton died at the age of 71 due to cancer.

The NBA world flooded social media with remembrances of Walton; what follows is just a sampling of the love that poured out for Walton on Monday.

Today I had to say goodbye to

a great friend that I will always miss….@UCLAAthletics @UCLAMBB @NBA pic.twitter.com/JIA3sORJgY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) May 27, 2024

I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We’ll miss him too. Doc pic.twitter.com/GAEt1DRH8N — Julius Dr J Erving (@JuliusErving) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton was one of the greatest basketball players of all time – a champion at every level and the embodiment of unselfish team play. He was also a wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor and kindness. We are poorer for his passing, and Michelle and I send our deepest… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2024

A one-of-a-kind broadcaster and a one-of-a-kind person.



We’ll never forget the legacy of Bill Walton. pic.twitter.com/onB2A7mjlX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 27, 2024

Portland Trail Blazers statement: “Bill Walton was a true legend — an extraordinary player, talented broadcaster, and vital part of the Blazers organization. His mastery of the game not only established him as one of the greatest centers in history, but also led the Blazers to a championship in 1977, where he earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. But Bill was so much more than basketball, he was larger than life. His upbeat and vibrant personality will forever be remembered and cherished, and he will be deeply missed by our organization, Rip City and all who experienced him. Our love and condolences go to Bill’s wife, Lori and his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris.”

Bill Walton was one of the most consequential players of his era. A Hall of Famer, Most Valuable Player, and two-time NBA Champion, Walton could do it all, possessing great timing, complete vision of the floor, excellent fundamentals, and was of one of the greatest passing big… pic.twitter.com/AW1PIUxALk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 27, 2024

We have lost one of the greatest players and personalities that this franchise, this sport and this region have ever known. Bill Walton is synonymous with Southern California basketball: a San Diego native, a UCLA phenom, a Clipper icon.



He defined the game as a player, a… pic.twitter.com/KAXvnG8Mkk — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 27, 2024

Jo and I are shaken to our roots over the passing of dear friend Bill Walton. I never knew a better, more generous man. Our thoughts are with Lori and the Walton sons. RIP Bill. pic.twitter.com/GE0hVtvtFQ — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) May 27, 2024

The first jersey the @LAClippers should retire is the big red head Bill Walton. — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) May 27, 2024

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.

“As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him. My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues.”

RIP Bill Walton - my favorite example of his endless commitment to helping others is when he stepped in to assist the Lithuanian national basketball team as they broke away from the Soviet Union before facing the original Dream Team in 1992 pic.twitter.com/eZVtBZMOBX — Daryl Morey 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) May 27, 2024

One of the things I remember working with Bill Walton on the @NBA on NBC, is that when we were doing a playoff series- the fans in city (A) were convinced he hated their team.. and then we go to their opponent in city (B) and they thought the same thing! He was unfailingly… — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) May 27, 2024

All this is just a fraction of what you can find online.