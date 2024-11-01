Watch Victor Wembanyama’s 5x5 night: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks, 5 steals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Pitt Panthers vs. SMU Mustangs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_depaulmbb_holtmannint_241101.jpg
Holtmann has high expectations for rebuilding team
nbc_cbb_vilanovambb_hcneptuneint_241101.jpg
Neptune on ‘Nova Knicks,’ relationship with Wright
oly_sww100bk_singapore_smithWR_2401101.jpg
Smith breaks her own 100m backstroke world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
UCLA Bruins at Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Pitt Panthers vs. SMU Mustangs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_depaulmbb_holtmannint_241101.jpg
Holtmann has high expectations for rebuilding team
nbc_cbb_vilanovambb_hcneptuneint_241101.jpg
Neptune on ‘Nova Knicks,’ relationship with Wright
oly_sww100bk_singapore_smithWR_2401101.jpg
Smith breaks her own 100m backstroke world record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Victor Wembanyama’s 5x5 night: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks, 5 steals

  
Published November 1, 2024 10:45 AM
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 31: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game on October 31, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama was the story of the night, starting the second he walked into the arena — dressed as Kaonashi from the movie “Spirited Away.”

Once the game tipped off, Wembanyama was not faceless to the Jazz — they had no answer for him.

To put Wembanyama’s night in a little more historic context:

Wembanyama needed a good night. He has struggled with his outside shot to start the season, shooting just 25% on jumpers outside the paint coming into this game. Knocking down four 3-pointers could help that cause, although he needed 13 shots to get there (30.8%). For the night Wembanyama’s shooting trends continued, he was 4-of-6 in the paint and 5-of-14 outside it.

However, he impacted the game at both ends, Chris Paul had a strong outing with 19 points and 10 assists, and the Spurs improved to 2-3 on the young season.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama Chris Paul.png Chris Paul San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs