Watch Victor Wembanyama’s 5x5 night: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks, 5 steals
Victor Wembanyama was the story of the night, starting the second he walked into the arena — dressed as Kaonashi from the movie “Spirited Away.”
WEMBY! 😱🎃 pic.twitter.com/biGipEqE6H— NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2024
Once the game tipped off, Wembanyama was not faceless to the Jazz — they had no answer for him.
A WEMBY-LIKE STAT LINE 👽— NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2024
25 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
5 BLK
5 STL
4 3PM@wemby is just the 3rd player to record multiple '5 x 5' games in their career (since steals and blocks were recorded in 1973-74)! pic.twitter.com/5CUmrlnXfe
To put Wembanyama’s night in a little more historic context:
Wemby joins Hakeem Olajuwon (4x) as the only players in NBA history to total 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ BLK and 5+ STL in multiple games (since steals and blocks were recorded in 1973-74).— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 1, 2024
...he's just a week into his 2nd season. https://t.co/gKV4iEpNx3 pic.twitter.com/gt2DnTq7QS
Wembanyama needed a good night. He has struggled with his outside shot to start the season, shooting just 25% on jumpers outside the paint coming into this game. Knocking down four 3-pointers could help that cause, although he needed 13 shots to get there (30.8%). For the night Wembanyama’s shooting trends continued, he was 4-of-6 in the paint and 5-of-14 outside it.
However, he impacted the game at both ends, Chris Paul had a strong outing with 19 points and 10 assists, and the Spurs improved to 2-3 on the young season.